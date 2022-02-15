New parents get married in daughter’s NICU room on Valentine’s Day

NC DHHS Flu
It was a day full of love in the NICU at Children’s Hospital of Richmond.
By Hannah Smith and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A couple in Virginia had a special wedding ceremony in the NICU on Valentine’s Day after their original wedding date – and backup wedding date – were both foiled.

Tracey Leonard and Adrian Dickens originally planned to get married on Dec. 17, but contracted COVID-19 a few days prior, according to WWBT.

The two then planned to go to the courthouse on Dec. 30, but those plans were interrupted when Leonard went into labor that day, which was four months before her expected due date.

Their baby girl, Amanda “Mandy” Dickens, surprised everyone and made her grand entrance at 5:22 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at VCU Medical Center.

“Dr. Guthrie, one of the fellow doctors, explained to us that the journey ahead would be like a roller coaster, and he was exactly right. Some days we get good news all day long. Some days we get bad news,” Leonard said. “But everyone at the hospital has been a Godsend. They’re so sweet, understanding, and amazing, not only addressing all of Mandy’s needs but mine and her dad’s as well.”

Since her birth, Mandy has been at the hospital, leading Leonard and Dickens to get to know the hospital staff well.

Leonard said that one day they were joking with the social worker in the NICU that they should just get married over Mandy’s incubator. While they may have been joking, the social worker took it to heart.

Flowers, balloons and a small cake were donated to make the ceremony memorable for the special couple.

The couple finally said “I do” in the NICU with their daughter by their side and family on FaceTime.

Whenever Mandy is finally ready to go home, her extended family is looking forward to celebrating her arrival and the wedding.

