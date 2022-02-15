NC DHHS Flu
New funds coming to fight opioid overdoses in Chester County, S.C.

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County sheriff is set to talk about a $600,000 grant his department is getting to help fight the opioid crisis.

This grant is coming from the federal government. According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the money will be used in four ways.

Instead of going to jail, people who are addicted could be diverted into other programs to help them overcome their addiction.

Some of the money will be used for drug treatment and counseling services at the Chester County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

Another focus is paying for Narcan, the drug officers use to help reverse an overdose in an emergency.

Finally, the county will expand the drug takeback program.

In South Carolina, the Centers for Disease Control and prevention reported overdose deaths were up 53% in 2021 compared to 2020.

So far this year, 11 more people have died from opioid overdoses in Chester County than this time in 2021.

For the first time in six years, the CDC is changing its guidance on dealing with those addicted to opioids.

The old guidelines resulted in many states implementing restrictions on dosage and duration doctors could prescribe.

The new guidelines will take a softer approach, stating prescribers should use more judgment when deciding.

A draft of the new guidelines is open for public comment until April 11.

