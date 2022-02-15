NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: One dead after shooting on Lasalle St. in north Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – First responders are on the scene of a deadly shooting in north Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting on Lasalle Street. That’s in the area of Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Park.

According to the CMPD, one person was pronounced deceased.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WBTV for updates as they come in.

