Manufacturing plant catches on fire in Cornelius, several crews rush to battle

The fire happened at the FXI building on Old Statesville Road.
We have the latest on a homicide investigation in Charlotte and a hostage situation in Lincoln County
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Several fire crews jumped in to assist when a manufacturing plant caught on fire in Cornelius Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at the FXI building on Old Statesville Road. FXI is a leading producer of comfort innovation for the Home, Healthcare, Electronics, Industrial, Personal Care and Transportation markets.

Cornelius Fire Department was the lead on the fire, while Huntersville FD, Davidson FD and Charlotte FD all assisted.

Officials say there were no injuries to anyone in the building or crews.

The building has fire and smoke damage, but officials don’t know to what extent just yet.

Right now, there is no word on what caused this fire, but the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating that.

The fire is now controlled and the Cornelius Police Department opened the roadways early Tuesday afternoon.

