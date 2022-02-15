Manufacturing plant catches on fire in Cornelius, several crews rush to battle

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Several fire crews jumped in to assist when a manufacturing plant caught on fire in Cornelius Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at the FXI building on Old Statesville Road. FXI is a leading producer of comfort innovation for the Home, Healthcare, Electronics, Industrial, Personal Care and Transportation markets.

Cornelius Fire Department was the lead on the fire, while Huntersville FD, Davidson FD and Charlotte FD all assisted.

Officials say there were no injuries to anyone in the building or crews.

The building has fire and smoke damage, but officials don’t know to what extent just yet.

We are on scene in Cornelius, assisting with the building fire at FXI, 18800 Blk of Old Statesville Road. Fire Departments on scene: Cornelius, Huntersville, Davidson, Charlotte. Cornelius has command. https://t.co/mplxZigWBX pic.twitter.com/prTNSzi2sQ — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) February 15, 2022

Right now, there is no word on what caused this fire, but the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating that.

The fire is now controlled and the Cornelius Police Department opened the roadways early Tuesday afternoon.

