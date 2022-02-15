Man found guilty of conspiracy, not guilty of murder or robbery in 2017 Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A jury has found a man guilty of conspiracy but not guilty of murder or robbery in a 2017 fatal shooting in Charlotte.

The Mecklenburg County jury handed down the verdict in connection with the 2017 murder of 24-year-old Froylan Turcios Perdomo in Charlotte.

The trial, which began Jan. 24, 2022, was held in courtroom 5370 before The Honorable W. Todd Pomeroy, Superior Court Judge.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Team tried 43-year-old Jose Augusto Diaz-Garcia, 43, for 1) first-degree murder, 2) three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and 3) conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Feb. 14, 2022, the jury found Diaz-Garcia guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder and the robbery with a dangerous weapon charges. Judge Pomeroy sentenced Diaz-Garcia to 23-40 months in prison.

Charges against Diaz-Garcia’s codefendant, Carlos Fernandez Rosales, remain pending.

