Iredell-Statesville Schools drop mask mandate, adjust COVID guidelines

Masks will now be optional and the school will provide N95 masks for high-risk students and staffs who want them.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell-Statesville Board of Education decided to no longer make masks mandatory for students and staff beginning on Tuesday.

Masks will now be optional and the school will provide N95 masks for high-risk students and staff who want them.

The school district went back to a mask mandate on Jan. 5.

In addition, the district will stop the exclusion of asymptomatic students/staff, whether the close contact is in school, the household, or in the community.

The district will continue to exclude positive cases per the control measure, and provide the option of testing to allow staff and students who have symptoms, but test negative, to remain in school to the greatest extent possible.

Schools will also stop the task of contacting every individual close contact and instead focus on broader notifications like notifying an entire class or team when there is a positive case.

