Gastonia Police searching for shooting suspect

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of shooting someone last week.

Shaun Jermain Burris Jr. (aka “Bookie”) is charged with the shooting of a 40-year-old man at W. Harrison Avenue.

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 and the victim was found at the front of a home suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body. He was transported to the hospital.

Burris Jr. was known to the victim and lived on Lowell Bethesda Road in Gastonia.

Anyone with information on Burris Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

