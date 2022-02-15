FIRST ALERT: Tracking rainy and windy conditions for Thursday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few isolated rain showers are possible late Wednesday into Thursday, yet the bulk of the heavy rain and gusty winds arrive Thursday night into early Friday morning, as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. Dry and cool weather develop for the weekend.

Stray shower, with upper 50s for Wednesday (40s in the mountains).

First Alert: Widespread rain and gusty winds Thursday night.

Mostly sunny and around 60 degrees this weekend.

Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures develop tonight, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Clouds will be on the increase for Wednesday, with a few spotty rain showers possible late Wednesday into Thursday. Wednesday high temperatures will range from the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Thursday is expected to be warmer, with highs around 70 degrees.

A cold front will move across the Carolinas Thursday night into early Friday morning, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds to the WBTV viewing area. Wind gusts over 40 mph are likely Thursday night, with a few strong thunderstorms. Rainfall will range from 0.25″ to 1.50″+ across the WBTV viewing area, with the highest amounts in the mountains.

A few rain showers may linger for early Friday morning, with clearing skies late in the day. Friday high temperatures look to be in the lower 60s, with temperatures likely dropping through the late afternoon.

Presidents Day Weekend looks dry overall, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for Saturday and Sunday, with highs around 60 degrees. Presidents Day Monday will feature a few spotty rain showers, with highs in the lower 60s.

Milder temperatures look to develop again for midweek next week, with isolated rain.

Stay weather aware for late Thursday into early Friday!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

