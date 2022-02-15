NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

FBI offers $10,000 to help catch suspect of 11 bank robberies called ‘Route 91 Bandit’

The FBI is looking for information leading to the arrest of a bank robbery suspect known as the...
The FBI is looking for information leading to the arrest of a bank robbery suspect known as the "Route 91 Bandit."(FBI)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The FBI is asking for help finding a serial bank robber.

He’s the so-called “Route 91 Bandit” and he’s allegedly robbed at least 11 banks in New England over the past five months.

All of the banks were along US Route 91, hence the nickname. The highway stretches from New Haven, Conn. to the United States-Canada border.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to find the alleged bank robber known as the "Route 91...
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to find the alleged bank robber known as the "Route 91 Bandit."(FBI)

The FBI says this suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. He’s about 5′6 to 5′8, medium build, with blue eyes and light-colored hair and is typically seen wearing a hoodie or hat and white sneakers, and may be driving a newer model Nissan Sedan.

There’s a reward of up to $10,000 for information that helps the FBI catch and convict him.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.
Amber Alert canceled for Charlotte child taken after homicide
I-485 Homicide
Homicide investigation underway after driver crashes, dies on I-485
Watson Deondra Brooks and Sabrina Lavette Wallace were charged with murder after deputies found...
Two charged with murder in Albemarle shooting
An officer-involved shooting left a burglary suspect dead early Sunday morning in Concord.
Burglary suspect shot, killed by police in Concord
Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating what led up to a...
Police: 1 dead in north Charlotte neighborhood

Latest News

Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
2 cops plan to testify about Floyd killing; prosecutors rest
WATCH: Fans rush to celebrate 11th-grader with Down syndrome after he makes half-court shot
WATCH: Fans rush to celebrate 11th-grader with Down syndrome after he makes half-court shot in Catawba Co.
'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Canada’s Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
Police and emergency responders are seen at a crime scene in Albuquerque Sunday after a mass...
Police arrest man suspected of stabbing 11 in Albuquerque