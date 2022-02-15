Despite cold temps, couples descend on uptown Charlotte for Valentine’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite temperatures in the low 40s, inflation-fueled prices at local restaurants and the threat of COVID-19, many couples still chose to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special date in uptown Charlotte.

WBTV to spoke to several couples who said they were eager to get out and enjoy a night on the town.

Tommy Raia and Conley Brown said they were relatively new to Charlotte and wanted to use Valentine’s Day to see more of the city.

“Just wanted to get out, get a little fancy and we’re exploring Charlotte,” said Brown.

Josh Byrd and Aysa Etheridge told WBTV they had dated a couple years and wanted to celebrate the special day together.

“Just to kind of celebrate Valentine’s Day on the day of. We kind of did some activities over the weekend, but there’s nothing like being able to feel the love on the actual day of Valentine’s Day,” explained Etheridge.

Like many metropolitan areas across the country, uptown Charlotte has been negatively impacted by the pandemic. Many businesses have had to temporarily close due to restrictions or permanently close due to lack of business.

Couples who spoke to WBTV Monday night said they were happy to see people out and about for Valentine’s Day.

“It is cool. It’s cool to see the whole town coming back to life,” said Charlotte resident Robbie Crump.

