Crews replace more than 250 feet of pipe damaged in massive 2021 water main break in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have replaced the more than 250 feet of the 36-inch water main pipe that was damaged during 2021’s massive water main break in Charlotte.

Crews have been working since Nov. 2021 to repair, remove and replace the previous pipe damaged in a break in Oct. 2021.

On Monday, Feb. 14, Charlotte Water crews reactivated the section of 36-inch ductile iron pipe newly installed under Irwin Creek near Remount Road bridge, putting the new water main pipe into service.

During the extensive repair, crews replaced more than 250 feet of pipe.

Charlotte Water collaborated closely with County and City partners to protect the integrity of the bridge, the quality of the creek, and the safety of the crews working in the complex location.

With the pipe repair completed, Charlotte Water crews will continue site clean-up and restoration for the next few weeks.

Charlotte Water will continue to evaluate 21,000 feet of the remaining 36-inch pipe for any possible defects.

“Every day, Charlotte Water routinely repairs and maintains water and sewer pipes across our entire service area,” says Charlotte Water Director Angela Charles. “It’s important that we are doing all that we can to keep customers’ trust in our ability to provide clean, safe and reliable water service to the Charlotte region.”

The massive water main break along Remount Road shut down businesses, cut off the water supply and forced a Boil Water Advisory for thousands of residents.

Crews discovered the 36-inch concrete pipe located under Irwin Creek broken and spraying water several feet in the air.

According to records obtained by WBTV, the city even lowered its goal to replace the old pipes but is still behind.

The 36-inch pipe, which has been there since 1955, serves as a large transmission main that carries water several miles from the water treatment plant to neighborhoods in south Charlotte.

Reports of no water were received by Charlotte Douglas International Airport and several customers in Charlotte neighborhoods south of Interstate 85.

Crews responded by closing nearby valves and isolating the break. Low or no pressure areas were soon restored to full service at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2021 officials said.

In 2021, Charlotte Water installed or rehabilitated more than 66,000 feet of pipe across the water system and invested $395.4 million into capital project improvements.

