Crash closes intersection at Wilkinson Blvd., Morehead St. in west Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to an early-morning crash in west Charlotte.

That crash at Wilkinson Boulevard and Morehead Street has closed the intersection.

A WBTV crew on the scene saw downed power lines and ambulances and police vehicles on the scene.

WBTV has reached out to Medic for information on possible injuries.

Check back for more details as they come in.

