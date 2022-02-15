Cost of Living survey shows affordability of living in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan EDC: The Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER) has released its 2021 Cost of Living Index, rating 267 urban areas on the after-tax cost for a professional standard of living.

Salisbury earned a 92.0 composite rating, meaning it is 8% more affordable than the national average. That rank also includes ratings on housing (76.8% of the national average), transportation (96.7%), utilities (97.0%), miscellaneous goods & services (98.8%), health care (100%) and groceries (100.7%).

Of the North Carolina metro areas included, Salisbury is ranked as more affordable than Raleigh (92.9 composite), Charlotte (94.8), Winston-Salem (95.6), Kill Devil Hills (103.1) and Asheville (106.2). Only Thomasville-Lexington (85.1) is currently below Salisbury.

”This data confirms that Rowan County is a great place to live,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “With easy access to Charlotte and a more affordable cost of living, you get the best of both worlds right here in Rowan.”

