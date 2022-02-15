NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cost of Living survey shows affordability of living in Salisbury

Salisbury earned a 92.0 composite rating, meaning it is 8% more affordable than the national...
Salisbury earned a 92.0 composite rating, meaning it is 8% more affordable than the national average.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan EDC: The Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER) has released its 2021 Cost of Living Index, rating 267 urban areas on the after-tax cost for a professional standard of living.

Salisbury earned a 92.0 composite rating, meaning it is 8% more affordable than the national average. That rank also includes ratings on housing (76.8% of the national average), transportation (96.7%), utilities (97.0%), miscellaneous goods & services (98.8%), health care (100%) and groceries (100.7%).

Of the North Carolina metro areas included, Salisbury is ranked as more affordable than Raleigh (92.9 composite), Charlotte (94.8), Winston-Salem (95.6), Kill Devil Hills (103.1) and Asheville (106.2). Only Thomasville-Lexington (85.1) is currently below Salisbury.

”This data confirms that Rowan County is a great place to live,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “With easy access to Charlotte and a more affordable cost of living, you get the best of both worlds right here in Rowan.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-485 Homicide
Homicide investigation underway after driver crashes, dies on I-485
Tom and Sharon Barnes of Charlotte offer stays at their two mansions in the tropical Turks and...
Want to stay at Prince’s tropical island mansion? This NC family will let you do it
Ethan Rivera was shot and killed while driving the CATS bus
‘Heaven’s got another angel’: Passengers, family remember CATS bus driver killed on the job
One person died in a crash at Mallard Creek Church Road in northeast Charlotte Monday morning.
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed trying to catch bus at intersection in northeast Charlotte
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of kids on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks

Latest News

Legislators who represent Rowan County will speak at the meeting on Thursday.
Local lawmakers to speak at Rowan Chamber breakfast meeting
Grocery Store
Ahead of Super Bowl, grocery stores, restaurants face food price hikes
Like restauranteurs across the country, John Bailey, owner of Sammy’s Neighborhood Pub in...
‘We’re trying to absorb as much as we can’: Belmont restaurant owner speaks about coping with inflation
Belmont restaurant owner speaks about coping with inflation
‘We’re trying to absorb as much as we can’: Belmont restaurant owner speaks about coping with inflation