CMPD releases photos of suspected shooter in death of CATS bus driver

By Brad Dickerson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released photos of the vehicle and the person believed to be involved in the shooting death of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera.

According to the CMPD, investigators believe the shooter was driving a 2003 to 2005 black Honda Pilot. They said the vehicle has running boards and the backup lights on this model are large squares on the sides of the license plate.

Additional photos show the person believed to have been driving the vehicle at the time of Friday’s shooting at the intersection of West Trade and Graham streets in uptown Charlotte Friday night.

Rivera died from his injuries on Saturday. He was described as a loving family man who moved to North Carolina from New York to be closer to his children.

“Now they don’t have a dad and that’s very painful,” Sylvia Rivera, Ethan Rivera’s mother, said during a Tuesday news conference.

The victim’s family made an emotional plea for those in the public to contact authorities if they have any information that could lead to an arrest.

“If it happened to my son your child could be next because this person didn’t seem to care who Ethan was and who he was leaving behind,” Sylvia Rivera said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or use TIPSOFT and text “TIP372″ and include a tip. Charlotte Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in this case.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

