NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cleveland man who spent decades in prison for crime he didn’t commit, files federal civil rights lawsuit

Isiah Andrews
Isiah Andrews(Source: ODRC)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 84-year-old Cleveland man who spent nearly 46 years in prison before finally being cleared in the murder of his wife, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Cleveland.

“They stole decades of my life. It’s time for them to take responsibility,” said Isaiah Andrews.

Andrews was found not guilty in his second jury trial in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McGinty in Oct. 2021.

Regina Andrews died in 1974 after being stabbed 11 times in the Colonial House Hotel.

Her body was found dumped in Forest Park, wrapped in bedroom linen.

In 2020, Isaiah was granted a new trial after the Ohio Innocence Project discovered evidence that was hidden from his attorney during his 1975 trial.

Below is a statement from Isaiah’s current attorneys at the Friedman, Gilbert + Gerhardstein Law Firm:

“Cleveland detectives released the real killer, hid evidence, and manipulated witnesses to convict Isaiah Andrews. Over four decades later, the truth finally was revealed. Isaiah Andrews is innocent. The City must send a clear message that this type of police misconduct will not be tolerated in our police department anymore.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-485 Homicide
Homicide investigation underway after driver crashes, dies on I-485
The lawsuit claims that the former CMPD officer fired her service weapon 14 times, shooting the...
Former FBI Task Force officer suing City of Charlotte, former CMPD officer over 2019 ‘friendly fire’ shooting
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Tom and Sharon Barnes of Charlotte offer stays at their two mansions in the tropical Turks and...
Want to stay at Prince’s tropical island mansion? This NC family will let you do it
Ethan Rivera was shot and killed while driving the CATS bus
‘Heaven’s got another angel’: Passengers, family remember CATS bus driver killed on the job

Latest News

With the pipe repair completed, Charlotte Water crews will continue site clean-up and...
Crews replace more than 250 feet of pipe damaged in massive 2021 water main break in Charlotte
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina’s COVID-19 percent positivity at 11.5% with fewer than 900 new cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records fewer than 3,000 newly-reported coronavirus cases
Officials say the fire happened at a townhome on Glenwood Drive. There was smoke showing when...
2 dogs revived, several other dogs dead after house fire in Charlotte
Iredell County Sheriff's Office Canine Connie
2 arrested, 145 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Iredell Co.