Charlotte leaders approve $4 million for new CMPD body cameras, tasers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are getting more money to buy body cameras and tasers.

During Monday’s meeting, the Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to approve the millions in funds.

City officials said more than 1,700 hundred tasers need to be replaced. Additionally, the new cameras will have a lifespan of five years and have better video and audio quality as well.

The total cost for the upgrades is around $4 million.

