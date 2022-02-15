NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte leaders approve $4 million for new CMPD body cameras, tasers

During Monday’s meeting, the Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to approve the millions in funds.
During Monday’s meeting, the Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to approve the millions in funds.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are getting more money to buy body cameras and tasers.

During Monday’s meeting, the Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to approve the millions in funds.

City officials said more than 1,700 hundred tasers need to be replaced. Additionally, the new cameras will have a lifespan of five years and have better video and audio quality as well.

The total cost for the upgrades is around $4 million.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-485 Homicide
Homicide investigation underway after driver crashes, dies on I-485
Tom and Sharon Barnes of Charlotte offer stays at their two mansions in the tropical Turks and...
Want to stay at Prince’s tropical island mansion? This NC family will let you do it
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of kids on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Ethan Rivera was shot and killed while driving the CATS bus
‘Heaven’s got another angel’: Passengers, family remember CATS bus driver killed on the job
The lawsuit claims that the former CMPD officer fired her service weapon 14 times, shooting the...
Former FBI Task Force officer suing City of Charlotte, former CMPD officer over 2019 ‘friendly fire’ shooting

Latest News

Medic: One dead in crash at The Plaza in east Charlotte
Medic: One dead in crash at The Plaza in east Charlotte
Medic said one person was pronounced deceased by paramedics at the scene of this crash at The...
Medic: One dead in crash at The Plaza in east Charlotte
A crash at Wilkinson Boulevard and Morehead Street in west Charlotte led to downed power lines.
Two injured in crash that downed power lines, closed west Charlotte intersection
Salisbury earned a 92.0 composite rating, meaning it is 8% more affordable than the national...
Cost of Living survey shows affordability of living in Salisbury