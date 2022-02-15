NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

61-year-old restaurant owner accused of embezzling more than $90K in N.C. sales tax

Matt R. Coben, 61, of Boynton Beach, FL was charged with three counts of Embezzlement of State Property.
Matt R. Coben, 61, of Boynton Beach, FL was charged with three counts of Embezzlement of State...
Matt R. Coben, 61, of Boynton Beach, FL was charged with three counts of Embezzlement of State Property.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County businessman has been arrested on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue. 

Matt R. Coben, 61, of Boynton Beach, FL was charged with three counts of Embezzlement of State Property.

Arrest warrants allege that Coben, managing member of 7 Branches, LLC dba Growler USA, did assist, or aid and abet the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use, approximately $92,182.48 in North Carolina Sales Tax during the period of January 1, 2016 through January 31, 2019. 

During this time, Coben was the responsible person of 7 Branches, LLC dba Growler USA and acting as an agent of the State, who was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina Sales Taxes to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Coben appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $50,000 bond. A first appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16 in Wake County District Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Coben resulted from an investigation by a special agent with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Section in Raleigh.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. We administer the tax laws and collect the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-485 Homicide
Homicide investigation underway after driver crashes, dies on I-485
The lawsuit claims that the former CMPD officer fired her service weapon 14 times, shooting the...
Former FBI Task Force officer suing City of Charlotte, former CMPD officer over 2019 ‘friendly fire’ shooting
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Tom and Sharon Barnes of Charlotte offer stays at their two mansions in the tropical Turks and...
Want to stay at Prince’s tropical island mansion? This NC family will let you do it
Ethan Rivera was shot and killed while driving the CATS bus
‘Heaven’s got another angel’: Passengers, family remember CATS bus driver killed on the job

Latest News

With the pipe repair completed, Charlotte Water crews will continue site clean-up and...
Crews replace more than 250 feet of pipe damaged in massive 2021 water main break in Charlotte
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina’s COVID-19 percent positivity at 11.5% with fewer than 900 new cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records fewer than 3,000 newly-reported coronavirus cases
Officials say the fire happened at a townhome on Glenwood Drive. There was smoke showing when...
2 dogs revived, several other dogs dead after house fire in Charlotte
Iredell County Sheriff's Office Canine Connie
2 arrested, 145 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Iredell Co.