61-year-old restaurant owner accused of embezzling more than $90K in N.C. sales tax

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County businessman has been arrested on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Matt R. Coben, 61, of Boynton Beach, FL was charged with three counts of Embezzlement of State Property.

Arrest warrants allege that Coben, managing member of 7 Branches, LLC dba Growler USA, did assist, or aid and abet the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use, approximately $92,182.48 in North Carolina Sales Tax during the period of January 1, 2016 through January 31, 2019.

During this time, Coben was the responsible person of 7 Branches, LLC dba Growler USA and acting as an agent of the State, who was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina Sales Taxes to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Coben appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $50,000 bond. A first appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16 in Wake County District Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Coben resulted from an investigation by a special agent with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Section in Raleigh.

