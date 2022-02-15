2 dogs revived, several other dogs dead after house fire in Charlotte

NC DHHS Flu
Officials say the fire happened at a townhome on Glenwood Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rescue crews were able to revive two dogs, but several other dogs, unfortunately, died after a house fire in Charlotte Tuesday.

Officials say the fire happened at a townhome on Glenwood Drive. There was smoke showing when officials arrived on scene.

According to Charlotte Fire Department, several dogs died due to smoke conditions.

Firefighters and Mecklenburg EMS revived two dogs and turned them over to CMPD Animal Care and Control.

Officials say 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 10 minutes and no other injuries were reported.

