2 dogs revived, several other dogs dead after house fire in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rescue crews were able to revive two dogs, but several other dogs, unfortunately, died after a house fire in Charlotte Tuesday.

Officials say the fire happened at a townhome on Glenwood Drive. There was smoke showing when officials arrived on scene.

According to Charlotte Fire Department, several dogs died due to smoke conditions.

Update Structure Fire; 9300 block of Glenwater Dr; townhome with smoke showing; several K9’s perished due to smoke conditions; firefighters & @MecklenburgEMS revived two K9 & turned them over to @animalscmpd; 30 firefighters controlled the incident in 10mins; no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/8amOtvc0MD — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 15, 2022

Firefighters and Mecklenburg EMS revived two dogs and turned them over to CMPD Animal Care and Control.

Officials say 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 10 minutes and no other injuries were reported.

