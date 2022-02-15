2 arrested, 145 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Iredell Co.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office discovered 145 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-77, leading to the arrests of two men.

Deputies were conducting a traffic spot on a Ford Expedition on I-77 Southbound at the 61-mile marker for a traffic violation when they spoke with the driver, Hillel Miller and passenger, Hasaanul Haq.

After speaking with the two men, criminal activity was detected and K9 “Connie” was called to the scene to assist. Connie alerted detectives that illegal narcotics were inside the car.

Hillel Miller (left) and Hasaanul Haq (right) (WBTV)

Deputies searched the vehicle and located 145 pounds of marijuana in several individually vacuumed sealed bags in a case in the rear cargo area of the car. The value of the marijuana is estimated to be $657,720.

Miller, 34, and Haq, 29, were arrested on scene and each charged with felony trafficking marijuana by transport, felony trafficking marijuana by possession and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.

Each suspect was issued a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.