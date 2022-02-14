Young pours in 26, Niners drop road tilt at MTSU, 78-63

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A second 25-plus point scoring effort in a row from junior Jahmir Young wasn’t enough as the Charlotte men’s basketball team fell on the road at MTSU, 78-63, on Sunday in Murfreesboro.

The loss drops Charlotte to 13-11 overall and 6-6 in league play, while MTSU improved to 17-7 overall and upped its East-leading record to 8-3 in Conference USA action.

Young finished the afternoon with 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field, giving him his 14th 20-point scoring performance of the season.

Senior Austin Butler finished the game in double-figures for the third consecutive time, scoring 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and a 5-of-6 mark from the charity stripe. Butler also pulled in four rebounds on the day.

Freshman Aly Khalifa was effective once again, despite only scoring four points. The Alexandria, Egypt native finished with a team-high six rebounds and a game-high five assists.

Khalifa has dished out 21 assists in each of the Niners last three outings, for an average of 7.0 per game in this week’s contests for CLT.

The opening half was the Young and Josh Jefferson show. Jefferson finished the half with a game-high 22 points on a perfect, 8-of-8 from the field, while Young sat at 18 points as the sides went into the break.

The Blue Raiders held a slim lead for most of the half, using a 13-5 run in the latter stages of the frame to take a, 41-34, lead into the locker room.

MTSU rolled out of the locker room, quickly upping its lead to 13 less than two minutes into the half.

Over the remainder of the contest, MTSU never held a lead of fewer than eight points, eventually cementing the afternoon’s final score with key bucket after key bucket.

UP NEXT

Charlotte will remain on the road next week for a pair of weekend contests at WKU on Thursday and at Marshall on Saturday. Tipoff on Thursday from Bowling Green is slated for 8 p.m

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.