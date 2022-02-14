NC DHHS Flu
‘You are loved:’ Charlotte mother delivers 400 floral arrangements to widows on Valentine’s Day

Through her outreach program, widows are nominated to receive hand-crafted floral arrangements and gift bags.
Grief is a feeling that can linger long after your loved one has passed away, which is why one Charlotte mother launched an outreach program for widows.
By Courtney Cole
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Grief is a feeling that can linger long after your loved one has passed away, which is why one Charlotte mother launched an outreach program for widows.

Ashley Manning is the owner of Pretty Things by A.E. Manning. Two years ago on Valentine’s Day, she combined her love of flowers with her love for people.

She donated bouquets to two widows in Charlotte, a small gesture with a large impact.

“You just never know what people are dealing with on those days,” Manning said.

She took it a step further in 2021 and collected donations with the help of her volunteer team to create more than 120 floral arrangements and gift bags. Through Manning’s outreach program, widows are nominated to receive hand-crafted floral arrangements and gift bags.

Manning says the most special part is seeing the community come together and the surprise on many women’s faces.

“They say it is a sad day and somebody this morning already got theirs and said ‘this is the first time I’ve gotten flowers since my husband died,” Manning said.

This outreach program is supported through fundraisers, donations, and weeks of planning with hundreds of volunteers.

Manning and her team of volunteers created 400 arrangements for widows this Valentine’s Day.

Anne Gildea’s husband died 11 years ago and Monday marked 34 years since her daughter passed away.

Gildea received her first flower arrangement from Manning’s program last year - now she’s paying it forward delivering arrangements to other widows.

“We’ve all suffered losses of one type or another and I think the fact the young people like this can understand that and reach out and make a difference to me it’s an enormous blessing and a wonderful thing,” Gildea said.

Manning says she hopes to continue this tradition for years to come, spreading love and support for anyone who needs it.

“I’m hoping that this is something we can do for the rest of my life at least. I would love to inspire other people to do the same thing,” Manning said.

