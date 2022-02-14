Woman hit and killed by vehicle while walking in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on York Road in Kings Mountain this past weekend.

Police received a call about a crash involving a vehicle and a woman walking in the area around 5:42 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Kristy Ann Huffman, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries, despite authorities attempting life-saving measures.

Authorities say there were no other victims or additional injuries.

The Kings Mountain Police Department, Kings Mountain Fire Department and Cleveland County Emergency Medical Services responded to the the scene

Police are currently investigating the situation and are encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. P.W. Alexander of the KMPD at 704-734-0444.

Related: Troopers: Woman dies after allegedly jumping from moving vehicle on N.C. 180 in Shelby

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.