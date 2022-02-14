NC DHHS Flu
Suspect shot by police in Mount Holly released from hospital, charged with multiple crimes

Omar De'Vone Jordan mugshot
Omar De'Vone Jordan mugshot(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was shot by two Mount Holly police officers on Friday has been released from the hospital and arrested.

Omar Jordan, 29, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon/inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and a count of injury to personal property.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were called about a suspicious vehicle parked at apartments on Maple Circle. The driver, Jordan was speaking with officers when began to shift the car in reverse and hit two officers with the vehicle.

The situation unfolded near the apartments on Maple Circle in the Mount Holly area around 3:30 p.m.

Officer J. Griffin and Officer L. Ruocco fired their weapons and struck Jordan. As a part of standard protocol, both officers were placed on administrative duty and will remain on it during the criminal and administrative investigations.

The Gaston County District Attorney was on the scene and will be conducting an independent review of the incident.

Chief Don Roper says the Mount Holly Police Department Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to ensure department policies and procedures were followed during the incident.

Jordan is currently being held at the Gaston County Jail.

