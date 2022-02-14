NC DHHS Flu
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl

Rams player's wife goes into labor at Super Bowl
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his newborn child.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - Sunday was a big night for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, who is now both a Super Bowl champion and a new dad.

His wife Samaria went into labor in the middle of Super Bowl LVI, while he was doing his best to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on the field.

Jefferson posted a photo to his Instagram story after the big game, showing him cradling his newborn baby boy.

His caption simply stated “X2!!!!!”

That’s a reference to the fact that he and his childhood sweetheart are also parents to their 5-year-old daughter Bella.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

