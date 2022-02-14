NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Man suspected of stabbing 11 people in Albuquerque

Gilbert Gallegos with the Albuquerque Police Department discusses Sunday's stabbing spree. (Source: KOAT/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say they’ve arrested a man suspected of stabbing 11 people in the city.

The incidents were reported at multiple locations on Sunday, including the downtown area and near the University of New Mexico.

Police say the suspect rode a bike and was armed with a large knife. The victims were taken to several hospitals, and are all in stable condition.

Police say two victims were critically injured, and some were treated and released.

Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told TV station KRQE that the stabbings “appear to be random.”

Police did not identify the suspect Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.
Amber Alert canceled for Charlotte child taken after homicide
Watson Deondra Brooks and Sabrina Lavette Wallace were charged with murder after deputies found...
Two charged with murder in Albemarle shooting
An officer-involved shooting left a burglary suspect dead early Sunday morning in Concord.
Burglary suspect shot, killed by police in Concord
I-485 Homicide
Homicide investigation underway after driver crashes, dies on I-485
Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating what led up to a...
Police: 1 dead in north Charlotte neighborhood

Latest News

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating what led up to a...
Man accused of taking child charged with murder after woman found dead in Charlotte home
Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the Jan. 6 committee.
Giuliani may cooperate with Jan. 6 probe, reports say
A crash has closed the outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard at Pleasant Grove Road.
Medic: One killed in crash at Brookshire Blvd., Pleasant Grove Road in northwest Charlotte
Gilbert Gallegos with the Albuquerque Police Department discusses Sunday's stabbing spree....
Officers discusses Albuquerque stabbings