Police look for missing 17-year-old Charlotte girl suffering from cognitive issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen suffering from cognitive issues.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 17-year-old Maniyah Graham was last seen at 8 a.m. on Feb. 13 at her residence on Southwest Boulevard.

The girl was last seen wearing black tights with blue/yellow flowers on them and black sneakers.

Police said Graham suffers from cognitive issues due to a recent medical event.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

