PLANE CRASH: ENC businessman & girlfriend on board flight

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina businessman and his girlfriend are among those who are feared lost after a plane crash Sunday off our coast.

Tom Harrison, who co-owns Mattamuskeet Ventures, tells WITN that his friend and business partner Hunter Parks and Parks’ girlfriend, Stephanie Fulcher, were returning from a duck hunting trip in Hyde County when the plane they were on crashed Sunday.

“He was one of the most generous people I know and he had a duck hunting property and he had invited a large number of youth and veterans. There’s a special duck season, a 1-day duck season for youth and veterans and he had invited them all to his property to duck hunt. And they had hunted there Saturday and were still in Hyde County at lunch time yesterday and flew home yesterday when the accident happened,” Harrison told WITN.

Stephanie Fulcher & Hunter Parks (Stephanie Fulcher/Facebook)

The Coast Guard told WITN Monday afternoon that next of kin had been notified about the crash but that identies of all involved will not be released until 24-hours later.

Harrison told WITN that four boys who are from the Carteret County area were on the plane as well.

WITN reached out to the school system for more information, and we were given the following statement:

“We are incredibly saddened as we join with the Down East and Eastern North Carolina community as we await official word on the airplane crash off the coast of Drum Inlet, North Carolina. Crisis teams are on school campuses to support students, staff and families.”

The Coast Guard and several other agencies are searching a debris field.

