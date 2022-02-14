One killed in crash at Mallard Creek Church Road in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a deadly crash Monday morning in northeast Charlotte.

Medic confirms that one person was pronounced dead following the collision at Mallard Creek Church Road and Claude Freeman Drive.

There was no immediate indication as to what led to the crash.

It’s the second deadly crash that’s been reported on Charlotte roads Monday morning.

One person died in a crash at Brookshire Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Road in northwest Charlotte.

