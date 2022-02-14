NC DHHS Flu
A much colder start to the work week

Yesterday’s high of 72 is just a distant memory. Today’s high will be lower than the temperature was when you went to bed last night.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are wrapping up this Sunday evening with temperatures 20 to 25 degrees colder than they were on Saturday.

  • Freezing temperatures Monday morning, mostly sunny but cool afternoon
  • 60s return mid-week
  • First Alert: Heavy rain possible along with some thunder Thursday

We are done with the rain for now. Skies will gradually clear out for tonight and temperatures will drop into the teens in the mountains and upper 20s across the piedmont. Monday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and dry with highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday looks to be another quiet, dry day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBTV)

We will continue to warm up into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Wednesday. There will be a slight chance for a stray shower in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

Chances for rain will continue to increase on Thursday as a strong area of low pressure begins to move into the mid-Mississippi Valley. On Thursday afternoon there could be some heavy rain at times along with some isolated thunderstorms; expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Scattered showers will linger into the first half of the day Friday and highs will remain mild in the 50s. Between Thursday and Friday, we could pick up over an inch of rainfall.

Drier conditions will return for next weekend. Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Stay warm!

