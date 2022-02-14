Man suffers numerous burns during house fire in Lancaster County, authorities say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A man suffered several burns during a house fire Sunday evening in Lancaster County.

According to Flat Creek Fire Chief Britt Blackmon, crews were called to the fire at a single-wide mobile home on Roll Lane around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they said a man was sitting on the front porch.

A woman told firefighters she and her husband were cooking when the fire started at the stove, which caused some cooking oil to ignite before the flames traveled up some cabinets.

According to firefighters, the man took a pan out of the kitchen, causing most of his burns. The rest were the result of the oil catching fire, the chief said.

Blackmon said the man had burns to his face, arms, chest and legs. He was flown to Atrium Main before being transferred to the Winston Salem Burn Center.

Crews said the fire eventually extinguished itself and no water was used.

