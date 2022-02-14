NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man accused of taking child charged with murder after woman found dead in Charlotte home

Detectives have charged Corey Patterson with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Detectives have charged Corey Patterson with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the woman found dead inside a home on Swan Drive in north Charlotte over the weekend.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 27-year-old Jaqusica Wilson was found shot to death in the home around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives have charged Corey Patterson with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to the CMPD, he was apprehended Sunday without incident.

Police said Marlaya Money Patterson was reported missing following the shooting, reportedly being taken by Corey Patterson. She is said to be the child of the victim and the suspect.

Related: Amber Alert canceled for Charlotte child taken after homicide

An Amber Alert was issued and authorities said they were able to locate Marlaya Patterson at the time of the apprehension of Corey Patterson.

The child has been reunited with family and is safe.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.
Amber Alert canceled for Charlotte child taken after homicide
I-485 Homicide
Homicide investigation underway after driver crashes, dies on I-485
Watson Deondra Brooks and Sabrina Lavette Wallace were charged with murder after deputies found...
Two charged with murder in Albemarle shooting
An officer-involved shooting left a burglary suspect dead early Sunday morning in Concord.
Burglary suspect shot, killed by police in Concord
Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating what led up to a...
Police: 1 dead in north Charlotte neighborhood

Latest News

Maniyah Graham was last seen at 8 a.m. on Feb. 13 at her residence on Southwest Boulevard.
Police look for missing 17-year-old Charlotte girl suffering from cognitive issues
One person died in a crash at Mallard Creek Church Road in northeast Charlotte Monday morning.
One killed in crash at Mallard Creek Church Road in northeast Charlotte
Legislators who represent Rowan County will speak at the meeting on Thursday.
Local lawmakers to speak at Rowan Chamber breakfast meeting
Police were on the scene of a deadly crash Monday morning at Brookshire Boulevard and Pleasant...
Medic: One killed in crash at Brookshire Blvd., Pleasant Grove Road in northwest Charlotte