Man accused of taking child charged with murder after woman found dead in Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the woman found dead inside a home on Swan Drive in north Charlotte over the weekend.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 27-year-old Jaqusica Wilson was found shot to death in the home around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives have charged Corey Patterson with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to the CMPD, he was apprehended Sunday without incident.

Police said Marlaya Money Patterson was reported missing following the shooting, reportedly being taken by Corey Patterson. She is said to be the child of the victim and the suspect.

An Amber Alert was issued and authorities said they were able to locate Marlaya Patterson at the time of the apprehension of Corey Patterson.

The child has been reunited with family and is safe.

