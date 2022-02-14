Local lawmakers to speak at Rowan Chamber breakfast meeting

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The reservation deadline is Feb. 15 for the Rowan Chamber’s State Legislative Breakfast at the Power In Partnership (PIP) program on Thursday, February 17, 7:30 a.m. at the Country Club of Salisbury (747 Club Dr., Salisbury). The Feb. PIP will be sponsored by Hotwire Communications.

State Legislators confirmed to attend include:

State Sen. Carl Ford

State Rep. Julia Howard

State Rep. Wayne Sasser

State Rep. Harry Warren

The purpose of the event is to hear from local lawmakers on how they are going to help move Rowan County forward during the 2022 State Legislative Session.

The Chamber’s Governmental Affairs Committee has developed a list of Priority Projects and Business Advocacy issues for the Legislators Other PIP speakers/programs include:

March 17 – Salute to Agri-business; Sponsor: F & M Bank

April 21 – Health Care; Sponsor: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

May 19 – Leadership Speaker; Sponsor: Duke Energy

If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Feb. 15 by 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program.

Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

