Lincoln County Schools adjust COVID-19 quarantine guidance, do away with contact tracing

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) Another area school district in our area is moving forward with updated COVID-19 policies for students and staff.

Lincoln County Schools changed its policy over the weekend after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its guidelines last week.

As of Monday morning, students and staff in Lincoln County Schools will not have to quarantine if they come in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and the student or staff member isn’t showing any symptoms.

The district will also no longer be doing any contact tracing.

Lincoln County Schools is the latest district to revise guidelines after the state updated its safe schools toolkit last week.

The toolkit does state students and staff should wear masks indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission. Right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all 100 N.C. counties are considered at high transmission rates.

However, making that a requirement is still up to each school district. The state no longer recommends contact tracing in K through 12 public schools.

The NCDHHS also recommends that students and staff don’t have to quarantine if they’re exposed to COVID-19 unless they have symptoms or test positive.

Several other districts have adopted these guidelines, including Caldwell County Schools. On Friday, district leaders voted to rescind its mandatory face mask mandate in light of the updated state guidelines.

WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Officials said they’re taking those guidelines under advisement.

Mecklenburg County leaders indicated they may rescind the mask mandate this week.

