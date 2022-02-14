NC DHHS Flu
Lenoir Police searching for two suspects accused of robbing sports store

Images from the Lenoir PD of the two robbery suspects
Images from the Lenoir PD of the two robbery suspects(Lenoir PD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are requesting assistance in identifying two robbery suspects pictured in surveillance video.

The two suspects are accused of robbing Dunham’s Sports at Blowing Rock Road on Sunday around 7 p.m.

Lenoir Police say the two suspects entered the store and began filling a duffle bag with various items they were attempting to steal from the location.

Two store employees attempted to detain the suspects before they were pepper-sprayed and the suspects fled the store on foot. The employees were treated for the exposure to the pepper spray.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.

