Leader in Charlotte Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative resigns due to controversy linked to prior job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A leader involved with the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative in Charlotte is resigning from her role due to the controversy surrounding her linked to her previous job.

Kimberly L. Henderson was hired as Executive Director of the Employer Office of Inclusion and Advancement of the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative in Charlotte in February.

The $250-million initiative looks to address inequities and remove barriers to opportunity through four key workstreams.

Henderson’s hire was met with some scrutiny as media reports pointed out some information linked to her previous job as the Director of the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services.

In Ohio, a state audit on the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) found the agency paid nearly $3.8 billion in overpayments and fraudulent cases during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state auditor said Ohio’s Department of Job and family services did not provide information it had about widespread fraud within the unemployment system for months.

According to WRGT in Dayton, Henderson testified to the Ohio House of Representatives Finance Committee, admitting to millions of dollars that had been paid out in fraud.

In March 2021, Henderson stepped down from her director role in Ohio to move to North Carolina.

A news article from WBTV’s sister station WXIX in Cincinnatti alluded to Henderson’s job performance having some mixed views.

“She has come under fire as the leader of an agency marred with problems in its unemployment division. She has also been applauded for her leadership during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic that caused a tsunami of unemployment claims, almost overnight,” the article read.

According to the Charlotte Observer, in May 2021, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asked the Ohio Highway Patrol and Columbus Police to open a criminal investigation into how the department handled substantial fraudulent claims amid a deluge of new applications as the pandemic unfolded.

In Henderson’s Monday resignation letter, she shared that she is not the subject of any criminal investigation, and gave reasons as to why she was resigning from her position in the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative.

“After careful consideration, I have decided that stepping down from my role as Executive Director of the Employer Office of Inclusion and Advancement is in the best interest of the continued success of the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative. I believe that the work of the Initiative is too critical to be jeopardized in any way by public misperceptions related to my prior leadership as a Cabinet Director in Ohio and appointment as Executive Director,” Henderson wrote.

Henderson also addressed her time as Cabinet Director in Ohio, and how she’s still proud of what she was able to accomplish while there.

“As I have shared, I am not the subject of any criminal investigation. In response to the pandemic, my top priority as Cabinet Director was assisting nearly two million Ohioans in need as quickly as possible. Regrettably, foreign and domestic criminals used the pandemic as an opportunity to defraud unemployment benefits systems across the nation at an unprecedented scale. Many of the improvements that were launched during my tenure are now fully operational. I am proud of what my team accomplished for the citizens of Ohio in the midst of historic challenges,” Henderson wrote.

In an “open letter”, Charlotte Regional Business Alliance President and CEO Janet LaBar took responsibility for Henderson’s hire.

“Janet LaBar has taken responsibility for the recent staffing decision, and we all regret the negative attention this process has brought to the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative and to Mayor Lyles. We are deeply sorry for the distraction this has caused to work that is critically important to our community. We also want to formally acknowledge the resignation of Kim Henderson as Executive Director of the Employer Office of Inclusion and Advancement. We are committed to more conversation, better process, and involvement with the Mayor and the broader community moving forward,” part of the statement read.

Back on Feb. 7, LaBar provided an initial statement about the hire.

“I was aware that the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, formerly led by Kim Henderson, was the subject of a now-completed audit and request for investigation dating back to May 2021. I factored this into consideration, as well as her capabilities for the role of executive director of the Employer Office of Inclusion and Advancement, and I made the decision to hire her. The Employer Office of Inclusion and Advancement is one of four priorities comprising the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative, the implementation and efficacy of which will be supervised by two oversight boards. There is tremendous work to be done for our community, and we’re ready to get going,” LaBar’s original statement read.

The Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative has had a rocky start. The $250-million public-private investment plans to address inequities and remove barriers to opportunity. But, in November Mayor Vi Lyles admitted regret over a lack of transparency over how taxpayer dollars would be invested in the plan.

On Oct. 26, during the council retreat in Winston-Salem, City Manager Marcus Jones told council that city staff wanted them to vote then and there on approving a $60 million plan with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The agenda made no mention of any motion or vote on the issue. The presentation did not get into specifics about how the money would be spent, other than how much on specific city initiatives.

Council approved the plan with only Councilmember Tariq Bokhari dissenting.

One week later, Mayor Lyles gathered with private industry leaders to announce a new racial equity initiative totaling $250 million. Included in that plan was $10 million from the city in bridging the digital divide, which was just approved by council during the ARPA vote.

Even after the resignation of Henderson, Charlotte councilmembers plan on keeping a watchful eye on how the initiative continues and want to make sure there are proper controls over taxpayer dollars.

On Monday, a joint letter from the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance aimed to clarify the purpose of the initiative.

Officials say the initiative’s objective is to advance an equitable Charlotte through four priorities. Implementation will be shepherded by partner organizations (in italics):

Bridge the Digital Divide (Queens University)

Invest in Corridors of Opportunity (City of Charlotte)

Transform Johnson C. Smith University for the Future (Johnson C. Smith University)

Catalyze Employer Commitment (CLT Alliance)

Additional information regarding the Initiative’s fundraising goals and the amount of funds raised to date can be found online.

Two Oversight Boards have been established to support the administration and allocation of private funds toward the four priorities. One is dedicated to Johnson C. Smith University and the other is dedicated to the remaining three priorities.

Each Oversight Board will comprise up to 20 members of the business, government, institutions of higher education, non-profit, and faith-based communities.

