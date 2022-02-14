Home of former NC Wildlife officer destroyed by fire, he and wife are grateful for support

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two fires in the same day at the same location destroyed the home of a retired NC Wildlife Officer and his wife, and yet, Anthony Sharum says they have much to be thankful for today.

“I guess because I was responsive and hopefully helpful to others, a lot of people feel that they can help me now and a lot of them are doing that and our family really appreciates that,” Sharum said on Monday. “When you lose the physical things, you know, that’s okay. We’re still here, we weren’t hurt, no fireman were hurt, emergency responders, we’re thankful for that. You just start the next day, it’s a new day.”

Sharum’s home on Bringle Ferry Road was destroyed by fire on Saturday. A small fire in the attic was initially contained by firefighters with limited damage, but the fire rekindled, driven by gusty winds.

“There must have been an ember and it caught on fire about an hour later and it totally destroyed the whole structure, including our stuff,” Sharum said.

Sharum managed to joke about only having the clothes on his back: “You never think about a drawer full of underwear until you’re down to one pair, so I jokingly said my mom will sleep well because now I’ve got 6 pair.”

Even so, Sharum’s attitude is positive and grateful, and he’s been overwhelmed at the support he and his wife have been given. One friend is letting them use a camper so that they can stay on their property. The Sharums have also been blessed with offers of help from what may be unexpected sources.

“I’ve had people that I have literally arrested for violations call me, offer to come help me, offer financial aid, and these are people that I literally handcuffed and taken to jail,” Sharum said, “but the thing is, everyone is people, and you always treat people like you’d want someone to treat your family, and that’s what I tried to do throughout my career, and some of it comes back to you, you know.”

What’s left of the house cannot be saved, Sharum says. He’s hopeful to rebuild on the same spot, without dwelling on what was lost here.

“No one is guaranteed tomorrow, we know that,” Sharum added. “Adversity affects everyone at different times in their lives, and there’s a lot worse things that can happen than the loss of material things.”

Anyone wishing to help the Sharums can do by visiting here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.