‘Heaven’s got another angel’: Passengers, family remember CATS bus driver killed on the job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Passengers and family members are remembering Ethan Rivera, a Charlotte bus driver who was shot and killed on the job Friday night.

The CATS transit service is calling it a “senseless act of violence.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Rivera was shot in uptown Charlotte Friday night on West Trade Street. Someone fired rounds inside the bus at him from an SUV. There were four passengers on the bus at the time and they were all OK.

Rivera did die from his injuries the next day. CATS officials said Sunday he was a valued public servant, and a passenger who has taken Rivera’s bus for two years says it was a shock to hear.

“This guy, he was always smiling and always being as helpful as he could, just in my experience of what I remember of him. My heart, and anybody that knew him, goes out to his family,” CATS passenger Kevin Doherty said. “I’m extremely sorry for what happened, and I feel like the world ... like heaven’s got another angel.”

Rivera’s family said he was a father who moved here from New York to be with his children. They say he loved them more than life itself.

Anyone with information on the shooting can submit it anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

