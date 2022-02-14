FIRST ALERT: More rain for late Thursday into early Friday

NC DHHS Flu
By Jason Myers
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clear skies and cold temperatures develop tonight, with more sunshine and cool temperatures for Tuesday. Milder temperatures develop by midweek, with rain showers and gusty winds developing late Thursday into early Friday. Dry weather is expected for the weekend.

  • Freezing cold tonight, with cool temperatures for Tuesday.
  • First Alert: Widespread rain is expected late Thursday into early Friday.
  • Drier weather develops for Saturday and Sunday.

Clear skies and cold temperatures develop tonight, with overnight low temperatures in the mid-20s for the piedmont, to upper teens in the mountains.

Mostly sunny skies continue for Tuesday, with seasonably cool temperatures, with afternoon highs in the mid-50s for the piedmont, and mid-40s for the mountains.

Clouds will be on the increase for Wednesday, with a few spotty rain showers possible. Milder temperatures are expected for midweek, with high temperatures around 60 degrees for Wednesday, and around 70 degrees for Thursday.

A cold front will move across the Carolinas late Thursday into early Friday, bringing widespread rain to the WBTV viewing area. Gusty winds around 30 mph are possible for late Thursday, with a few thunderstorms. Rainfall will range from 0.25″ to 1″+ across the WBTV viewing area, with the highest amounts in the mountains.

A few rain showers may linger for Friday morning, with clearing skies late in the day. Friday high temperatures look to be in the lower 60s, with temperatures likely dropping through the late afternoon.

Presidents Day Weekend looks dry overall, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for Saturday and Sunday, with highs around 60 degrees. Presidents Day Monday will feature a few spotty rain showers, with highs in the lower 60s.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

