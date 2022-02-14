Father charged with child abuse after returning child to mother

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man has been charged with child abuse after returning his child to the child’s mother following a visit.

Salisbury Police charged Raylon Ossie Coleman, 25, with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, assault by strangulation, and assault a child. Bond was set at $10,000.

Police say the child’s mother called officers after noting several wounds on the child, including an open wound on the child’s face.

Coleman was set to appear before a judge for a first appearance on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.