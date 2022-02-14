Family, friends mourning the loss of 10-year-old girl killed in car crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - There was a deadly car crash along U.S. 74/76 near Compass Pointe around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Family confirmed with WECT that the passenger who died was a 10-year-old girl and one of the passengers in the hospital is the mother of the little girl that died.

Highway Patrol said the driver ran into the median, overcorrected and ran off the shoulder into a tree. The little girl who died was not wearing a seatbelt. The two passengers that survived are in serious condition.

Close friends are rallying around this family to help pay bills and make sure the young girl’s family is taken care of. Family friends have started a Go Fund Me page to support this family.

“They’re not gonna have to worry while their mother is in recovery, and it’s probably gonna be a long recovery,” said family friend Lisa Wyatt.

The father of the little girl says he still can’t believe that his daughter is gone. The family of the young girl’s best friend said the 10-year-old was full of life and they’re still in shock that this happened.

“I hate that such a wonderful life has been taken in such a tragic way. She didn’t deserve to out like that, just breaks my heart,” said Jessica Russ, a family friend.

“I know she loved that little girl, she loved her,” Wyatt said.

Russ said telling her daughter that her best friend is gone was devastating.

“She was crushed. It broke my heart, but my little girl, it just ripped her heart out. They were nearly like sisters at times, it’s just unbelievable this happened,” Russ said.

Now friends are reminding everyone about the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

“Put your seatbelt on. Buckle your kids up, it’s not worth the risk, it’s just not worth it. Just one little thing that you don’t think about, a lot of people think about it they’re thinking ‘oh, I’m just running to the store, not a big deal,’ but that’s all it takes,” Russ said.

The names of those involved in the crash are being withheld until the entire family has been notified.

