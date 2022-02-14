NC DHHS Flu
Medic: One killed in crash at Brookshire Blvd., Pleasant Grove Road in northwest Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly crash early Monday morning in northwest Charlotte.

Officials said the intersection of Brookshire Boulevard at Pleasant Grove Road in northwest Charlotte is closed due to this crash. According to Medic, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and one person was taken to Atrium CMC with serious injuries.

There was no immediate information as to what led to the crash.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.

