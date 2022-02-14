Medic: One killed in crash at Brookshire Blvd., Pleasant Grove Road in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly crash early Monday morning in northwest Charlotte.

Officials said the intersection of Brookshire Boulevard at Pleasant Grove Road in northwest Charlotte is closed due to this crash. According to Medic, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and one person was taken to Atrium CMC with serious injuries.

Traffic Advisory; MVC; Brookshire Blvd/Pleasant Grove Rd intersection is closed & will affect all directions of travel. Significant delays in the area; seek alternate routes; use extreme caution around emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/vegPhR9QXl — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 14, 2022

There was no immediate information as to what led to the crash.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.

