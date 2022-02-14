Coast Guard searching for 8 people on board plane that crashed off NC coast

NC DHHS Flu
Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center got a report of a possible downed aircraft from an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point around 2 p.m.
By WITN Web Team and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – The Coast Guard is searching for a downed plane and its eight passengers that disappeared from radar off the North Carolina coast Sunday.

Officials with the Coast Guard told WITN on Monday morning that crews searched through the night but did not find any debris.

According to officials, Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center watch standers got a report of a possible downed aircraft from an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point around 2 p.m.

The report said the aircraft was seen behaving erratically on the radar before disappearing from the radar screen.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft involved is a small, private, PC-12/27 plane.

There are lifeboat and helicopter crews searching for the plane and passengers.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

