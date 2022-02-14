Chilly Valentine’s Day; First Alert for rain, thunder on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around on this Valentine’s Day with chilly afternoon readings in the low to mid 50s.

Chilly sunshine for Valentine’s Day

Another nice warm-up on the way

First Alert: Rain and thunder Thursday

If you’re headed out for dinner this evening it will be dry, but it will be cold. We’ll dip into the 40s quickly after sunset and wind up in the 30s late in the evening. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s under clear skies.

Plenty of sunshine to go around today, but afternoon readings will come up a little bit shy of the #CLT mid-February average of 56°. Evening temps will start in the 40s but drop through the 30s late night with overnight lows in the frigid 20s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/m892YyF5nK — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 14, 2022

Tuesday looks to be another quiet, dry day with plenty of sunshine and a more seasonal afternoon in the middle 50s.

Another nice warm-up will kick in during the midweek period. There’ll be a few more clouds around Wednesday with afternoon readings in the lower 60s before we jump up closer to 70° on Thursday.

There’s a very small risk of a stray shower Wednesday before rain chances gradually ramp up on Thursday as a strong area of low pressure begins to move from the mid-Mississippi Valley toward the Great Lakes region. There may not be too much rain around early Thursday, but as a cold front approaches from the west late Thursday and Thursday night, more widespread rain will pick up in coverage. The rain will likely be heavy at times and there may even be a few thunder rumbles overnight and early Friday morning before a clearing trend quickly kicks in for Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Rain chance will gradually but steadily ramp up on Thursday around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. The timing for the most widespread / heaviest rain looks to be late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Maybe even some thunder. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/YZdyuApLXv — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 14, 2022

Dry conditions will hold for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Hope you have a great Valentine’s Day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

