Big warm-up on the way; First Alert for Thursday rain

Today’s high will be about the same as yesterday’s but with a lot more sun!
By Leigh Brock
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We go from the 50s... to the 60s... to the 70s!

  • Sunny and cool for Valentine’s Day
  • Temps warm from here
  • First Alert for Thursday rain

Today’s high will be about the same as yesterday’s but with a lot more sun! Highs will again reach the low 50s this afternoon. If you’re headed out for a date with your Valentine this evening, it will be clear and cool. I would recommend a jacket, even with the fancy dress.

Tuesday’s high will be in the mid-50s and Wednesday will take us to the low 60s. Other than a stray shower on Wednesday, it looks pretty quiet through midweek.

There’s a First Alert for rain on Thursday. We will likely start out dry but rain is possible by the afternoon. Some of the heaviest rain will likely fall overnight before wrapping up on Friday morning.

Despite the rain, it will be mild on Thursday as highs approach 70 degrees. After the front moves through on Friday, we will be in the low 60s.

The weekend looks good so far. No rain in the picture and highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

