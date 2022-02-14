NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

American Airlines flight diverted due to ‘unruly passenger’

The airline said the flight stopped because a 'passenger was interfering with the flight crew.'
The airline said the flight stopped because a 'passenger was interfering with the flight crew.'(Mouaz Moustafa via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., was diverted to Kansas City International Sunday because of situation with an unruly passenger.

The airline said the flight stopped because a “passenger was interfering with the flight crew.”

In the statement, the airline said law enforcement was requested to meet the flight when it arrived.

The passenger who was allegedly unruly was taken into custody and questioned.

A person who shared photos from the incident said he saw people going to the front of the plane to help hold the passenger down.

He said the passenger was trying to get into the cockpit, and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to hit him over the head.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were more than 5,900 reports of unruly passengers in 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.
Amber Alert canceled for Charlotte child taken after homicide
I-485 Homicide
Homicide investigation underway after driver crashes, dies on I-485
Watson Deondra Brooks and Sabrina Lavette Wallace were charged with murder after deputies found...
Two charged with murder in Albemarle shooting
An officer-involved shooting left a burglary suspect dead early Sunday morning in Concord.
Burglary suspect shot, killed by police in Concord
Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating what led up to a...
Police: 1 dead in north Charlotte neighborhood

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday as Scholz...
Kremlin says it’s ready for more talks with West amid Ukraine tensions
Police and emergency responders are seen at a crime scene in Albuquerque Sunday after a mass...
Police arrest man suspected of stabbing 11 in Albuquerque
The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.
QR code Super Bowl commercial crashes Coinbase’s app
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Expert takes issue with officers’ conduct in Floyd killing
Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
Ontario drops vaccine proof; protests persist