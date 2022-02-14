NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘90′'s hits shine bright at the 2022 Super Bowl LVI halftime show

Mary J. Blige joined the stage with “Family Affair,” dancing in shining thigh-high boots covered in mirrors and silver glitter before transitioning into “No More Drama.”
US rapper Dr. Dre and US rapper Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI...
US rapper Dr. Dre and US rapper Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022.(CBS News)
By Zoe Christen Jones
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS News) - Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI saw a major showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. But while players retreated after the 2nd quarter with the Rams leading, the show only got more spectacular— with ‘90′s legends like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Mary J Blige taking the stage during the halftime performance.

The musicians weren’t the only musical act Sunday night, with Jhene Aiko opening the game with her rendition of “America the Beautiful,” followed by a country star Mickey Guyton’s soulful version of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

The Pepsi sponsored halftime show began with the iconic hit from Snoop Dogg and Dre. Dre, " The Next Episode.” The artists danced across nondescript all-white building built to resemble a strip mall.

50 Cent made a surprise appearance at the show, performing “In da Club,” while partially hanging upside down for the beginning of the show before being joined by dancers.

Mary J. Blige joined the stage with “Family Affair,” dancing in shining thigh-high boots covered in mirrors and silver glitter before transitioning into “No More Drama.”

Filled cardboard boxes saying “Dre Day” prompted Pulitzer Prize-winning artist Kendrick Lamar’s entrance with the prologue of his hit “M.A.A.D City,” before an all-Black step group joined him in performing “We ‘Gon Be Alright.”

Eminem’s arrival on stage was announced with the shattering of one of the all-white walls, before the speakers blasted the entrance to his chart topping hit “Lose Yourself,” accompanied by Anderson Paak on the drums.

The collection of artists finished the epic performance with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre ending with “Still Dre,” with the ensemble performers joining the two on stage.

The show notably focused and celebrated Black culture, a focus many Twitter users highlighted given the NFL’s historically-criticized record on race and social justice. According to the Los Angeles Times, the show was a product of the NFL’s high profile deal with mogul and rapper Jay-Z. The NFL has promised it would take race more seriously and make an effort to “strengthen community through music.”

Copyright 2022 CBS News All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation happened on West Trade Street near South Graham Street.
CATS bus driver dies after being shot in uptown Charlotte
Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.
Amber alert canceled for Charlotte child taken after homicide
Watson Deondra Brooks and Sabrina Lavette Wallace were charged with murder after deputies found...
Two charged with murder in Albemarle shooting
An officer-involved shooting left a burglary suspect dead early Sunday morning in Concord.
Burglary suspect shot, killed by police in Concord
Robert Dequan Johnson was arrested for murder.
Rock Hill, S.C. man arrested in connection with I-77 murder

Latest News

Charlotte 49ers basketball logo
Young pours in 26, Niners drop road tilt at MTSU, 78-63
Ja Morant scores 26 points as Memphis beats Charlotte.
Grizzlies hold off late rally by Hornets to win 5th straight
Charlotte was awarded the newest MLS franchise in December of 2019. Until a WBTV Investigation...
Charlotte waits years to release council records until WBTV investigation shines light on issue
Charlotte 49ers basketball logo
Niners drop nail-biter to Louisiana Tech, 82-77