Two charged with murder in Albemarle shooting

They are being held without bond.
Watson Deondra Brooks and Sabrina Lavette Wallace were charged with murder after deputies found...
Watson Deondra Brooks and Sabrina Lavette Wallace were charged with murder after deputies found David Edward Perry shot to death.(Stanly County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A traffic stop led to the arrest of two people wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday evening.

Deputies from the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at 5:05 p.m. Feb. 12 at a home off Singlewood Road in Albemarle. They found David Edward Perry, 42, had been shot to death and he was pronounced dead on scene.

Evidence linked 53-year-old Watson Deondra Brooks, of Albemarle, and 51-year-old Sabrina Lavette Wallace, of Kannapolis, to the crime. Deputies took out murder warrants on both individuals.

The two were arrested later in the day during a traffic stop. They were taken into custody without incident.

Neither were granted bond and are being held in the Stanly County Ralph McSwain Detention.

