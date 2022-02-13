Two charged with murder in Albemarle shooting

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A traffic stop led to the arrest of two people wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday evening.

Deputies from the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at 5:05 p.m. Feb. 12 at a home off Singlewood Road in Albemarle. They found David Edward Perry, 42, had been shot to death and he was pronounced dead on scene.

Evidence linked 53-year-old Watson Deondra Brooks, of Albemarle, and 51-year-old Sabrina Lavette Wallace, of Kannapolis, to the crime. Deputies took out murder warrants on both individuals.

The two were arrested later in the day during a traffic stop. They were taken into custody without incident.

Neither were granted bond and are being held in the Stanly County Ralph McSwain Detention.

