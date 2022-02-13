Police: 1 dead in north Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating what led up to a homicide in a north Charlotte neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Swan Drive, close to Oakdale Road, around 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Washington is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

