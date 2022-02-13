Leigh Brock: Good-bye 70s! Hello 40s!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yesterday’s high of 72 is just a distant memory. Today’s high will be lower than the temperature was when you went to bed last night.

40s all day

Showers/ snow showers

Late week warm-up

Today will be much different from yesterday. Temperatures will be in the 40s from beginning to end. Skies will be cloudy and there could be a few sprinkles or snow flurries. The mountains may pick up about 1/2″ or so of snow. Outside of the mountains, we don’t expect much accumulation.

Monday will be sunny again. Highs will still be cool though. We will be in the low 50s in the afternoon. Tuesday will warm to the upper 50s.

Valentine's Day forecast (First Alert Weather)

We will return to the 60s for the second half of the week. Wednesday will be in the low 60s. Thursday will be even warmer. We jump to the upper 60s but there will be rain to go along with the warm air. There’s a First Alert for rain at any time. There could even be a few thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon/evening.

Seven day forecast (First Alert Weather)

The showers will be departing but a few could linger into Friday morning. We will dry out for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Make it a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

