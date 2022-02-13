NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Leigh Brock: Good-bye 70s! Hello 40s!

Yesterday’s high of 72 is just a distant memory. Today’s high will be lower than the temperature was when you went to bed last night.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yesterday’s high of 72 is just a distant memory. Today’s high will be lower than the temperature was when you went to bed last night.

  • 40s all day
  • Showers/ snow showers
  • Late week warm-up

Today will be much different from yesterday. Temperatures will be in the 40s from beginning to end. Skies will be cloudy and there could be a few sprinkles or snow flurries. The mountains may pick up about 1/2″ or so of snow. Outside of the mountains, we don’t expect much accumulation.

Monday will be sunny again. Highs will still be cool though. We will be in the low 50s in the afternoon. Tuesday will warm to the upper 50s.

Valentine's Day forecast
Valentine's Day forecast(First Alert Weather)

We will return to the 60s for the second half of the week. Wednesday will be in the low 60s. Thursday will be even warmer. We jump to the upper 60s but there will be rain to go along with the warm air. There’s a First Alert for rain at any time. There could even be a few thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon/evening.

Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(First Alert Weather)

The showers will be departing but a few could linger into Friday morning. We will dry out for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Make it a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation happened on West Trade Street near South Graham Street.
CATS bus driver dies after being shot in uptown Charlotte
Robert Dequan Johnson was arrested for murder.
Rock Hill, S.C. man arrested in connection with I-77 murder
The situation is unfolding near the apartments on Maple Circle in the Mount Holly area around 4...
Officers shoot driver after being hit by vehicle in Mount Holly, police chief says
Timothy Drinnon was arrested Friday for the murder of his wife.
Man charged with murder after wife found dead in Union County home
Damian Ross / Raven Moye
Charlotte man & woman arrested in Pitt County home invasion murder

Latest News

Skies will be cloudy and there could be a few sprinkles or snow flurries.
Leigh Brock: Good-bye 70s! Hello 40s!
After beautiful start, the end of weekend turning colder with chances for rain and snow
After beautiful start, the end of weekend turning colder with chances for rain and snow
WBTV Hourly Planner Charlotte
After beautiful start, the end of weekend turning colder with chances for rain and snow
Today's forecast
Leigh Brock: Warm temps today and cold tomorrow