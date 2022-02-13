NC DHHS Flu
Grizzlies hold off late rally by Hornets to win 5th straight

Ja Morant scores 26 points as Memphis beats Charlotte.
Ja Morant scores 26 points as Memphis beats Charlotte.(WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 26 points, Desmond Bane added 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies held off the Charlotte Hornets 125-118 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Steven Adams added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who have won eight of their last nine games while scoring at least 120 points in five straight games.

Terry Rozier had 35 points and 10 rebounds to lead the slumping Hornets, who have lost seven of their last eight games. LaMelo Ball had 25 points and the newly acquired Montrezl Harrell had 20 points.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

